Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Methanex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised Methanex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised Methanex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.18.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Methanex’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 178.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Methanex by 27.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Methanex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.