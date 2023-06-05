MetaMUI 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $100,327.90 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 5th. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $56.30 million and $100,327.90 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

