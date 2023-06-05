Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Trading Up 6.6%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 208,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,552,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRSN shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $952.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.97% and a negative net margin of 658.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

