Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Trading Up 6.6%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 208,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,552,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRSN shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $952.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.97% and a negative net margin of 658.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

