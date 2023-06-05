Matrix Capital Management Company LP Increases Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,200 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for 1.4% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $72,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 294.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $5.73 on Monday, hitting $148.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,285. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.61. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.08.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

