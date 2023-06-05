Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 235,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,758,000 after buying an additional 20,303 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 130,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.30 on Monday, hitting $370.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $372.54 and a 200-day moving average of $363.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

