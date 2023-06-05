Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $372.15. 759,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,815. The stock has a market cap of $352.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.54 and its 200 day moving average is $363.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

