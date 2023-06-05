Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Loi Nguyen Sells 5,000 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Loi Nguyen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $311,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,059,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.8 %

MRVL stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.91. 10,204,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,491,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of -316.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

