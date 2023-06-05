MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 29,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 66,430 shares.The stock last traded at $2.55 and had previously closed at $2.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTW. JMP Securities reduced their target price on MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
MarketWise Stock Up 4.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.
MarketWise Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
Institutional Trading of MarketWise
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MarketWise Company Profile
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketWise (MKTW)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.