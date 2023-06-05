MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 29,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 66,430 shares.The stock last traded at $2.55 and had previously closed at $2.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTW. JMP Securities reduced their target price on MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $126.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. Equities analysts predict that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.