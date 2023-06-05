Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $86.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.04. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Marchex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marchex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marchex during the fourth quarter worth about $4,828,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

