Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up to $11.38

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $11.79. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 18,766 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $590.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 193.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50,712 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 34.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 188.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 557.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Further Reading

