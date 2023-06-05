Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.46

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.46 and last traded at C$5.46, with a volume of 741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.77.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 120.07%. The business had revenue of C$10.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

