Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Bank of America

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on M. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $15.42 on Friday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,431,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,443,000 after buying an additional 500,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Macy’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,327,000 after purchasing an additional 339,217 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in Macy’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,940,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

