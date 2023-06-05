Macquarie Lowers Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) to Neutral

Macquarie lowered shares of Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Sphere Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Sphere Entertainment Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE:SPHR opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Sphere Entertainment has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $69.97. The firm has a market cap of $844.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.27.

About Sphere Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.