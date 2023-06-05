LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $104.00 at BMO Capital Markets

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.61.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.44.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,435,108,000 after acquiring an additional 271,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

