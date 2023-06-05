Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LUNMF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.25.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.58. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $751.34 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

