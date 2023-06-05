Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $435.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $412.22.

LULU stock opened at $365.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $258.79 and a 52 week high of $389.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 46.08%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,041,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

