Loop Capital Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $135.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.61. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,230,000 after purchasing an additional 162,289 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,544,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,452,000 after acquiring an additional 190,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.