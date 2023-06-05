Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $45.82 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 784,525,137 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 784,489,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00306344 USD and is up 8.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $42.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

