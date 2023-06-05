Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $118.17 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Lisk has a market cap of $118.17 million and $2.19 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00003102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000302 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003396 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001138 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,786,724 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

