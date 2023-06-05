Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Director International S.C.A. Artal Buys 27,775,050 Shares

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) Director International S.C.A. Artal bought 27,775,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $72,215,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,634,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,449,390.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,757,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,563. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $481.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 87,620.63% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 705.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 32,708 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,672,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LXRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

