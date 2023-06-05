LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $13.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In related news, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at $99,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LendingClub news, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,250 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at $50,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

LendingClub Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 491.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LC opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $948.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

Featured Articles

