Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.14–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.00 million-$335.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.21 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.13-$0.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of LE stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $18.15.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $309.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lands’ End will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lands’ End by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 48,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C.

