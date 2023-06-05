Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LEGet Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.14–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.00 million-$335.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.21 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.13-$0.08 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Lands’ End Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of LE stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $18.15.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $309.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lands’ End will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lands’ End by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 48,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

(Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE)

