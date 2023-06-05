Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Marlowe Partners LP’s Largest Position

Marlowe Partners LP cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 22.6% of Marlowe Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Marlowe Partners LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after acquiring an additional 373,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,976,000 after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Lam Research by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 968,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,069,000 after acquiring an additional 78,891 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 881,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,410,000 after acquiring an additional 34,696 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $9.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $604.35. 525,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,333. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $644.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

