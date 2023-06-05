KT Co. (NYSE:KT) is Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s Largest Position

Kopernik Global Investors LLC decreased its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,870,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,047 shares during the period. KT makes up 10.7% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 1.67% of KT worth $106,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in KT by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of KT by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,298,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 99,137 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 426,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 173,983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in KT by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KT by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 607,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 56,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KT traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $11.84. 181,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

