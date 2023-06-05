Kopernik Global Investors LLC Has $52.35 Million Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,754,173 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944,885 shares during the quarter. NovaGold Resources accounts for about 5.3% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $52,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 57.88 and a quick ratio of 57.88. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,984.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,984.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $255,111.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,776.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NG has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

