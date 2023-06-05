Kopernik Global Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Ivanhoe Electric makes up about 1.4% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 1.20% of Ivanhoe Electric worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $7,916,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $1,877,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $54,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 334,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,766.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Taylor Melvin purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,547,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,100. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 60,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,719. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.22). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 4,217.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Further Reading

