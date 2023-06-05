Komodo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $732,740.89 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $33.69 million and approximately $732,740.89 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00113903 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00047598 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00028166 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

