Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 526 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,056. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

