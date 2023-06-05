Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Southern by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.49. 1,944,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,989,962. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.07.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

