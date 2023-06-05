Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,656 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS remained flat at $47.82 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 463,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,396. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.