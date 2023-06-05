Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,651 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.10. 1,996,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,543. The company has a market capitalization of $292.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

