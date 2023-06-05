Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) to Outperform

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DBRG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,517. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.02.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $250.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 492,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at about $945,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

