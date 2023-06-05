Kaspa Self Reported Market Cap Hits $278.38 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, Kaspa has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $278.38 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,937,440,244 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,927,938,003.86772. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01599846 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $7,850,723.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

