Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Down 5.8%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.89. 1,384,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,750,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.67 and a beta of 0.24.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 52.9% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,820,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,604,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,394,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at $76,089,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after buying an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

