JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.75

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.75 and last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 935126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.