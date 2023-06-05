JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

IFS stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $379.46 million during the quarter. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 25.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercorp Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Intercorp Financial Services

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

