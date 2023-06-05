John Webster Nurkin Sells 11,133 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Stock

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $854,346.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Webster Nurkin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of SPX Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $795,421.26.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPX Technologies stock traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $80.77. 244,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $82.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 247.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.