Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Sold by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Jamf were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 35,392 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Jamf by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Jamf by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Jamf by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JAMF shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $217,977.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,199.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $332,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $217,977.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,199.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,274 shares of company stock valued at $875,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAMF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.03. 282,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,725. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Jamf had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

