James Blackie Sells 8,711 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CRO James Blackie sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $68,207.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 385,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,750.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, James Blackie sold 17,823 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $135,633.03.

ON24 Stock Performance

ONTF traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $8.00. 348,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,745. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.07. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

ON24 Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ON24 by 641.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ON24 by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

