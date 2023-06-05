iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 12-Month High at $230.00

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $230.00 and last traded at $228.92, with a volume of 270531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.25.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $789.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYT. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

