iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,343,000 after acquiring an additional 121,147 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,614,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,885,000 after buying an additional 2,456,124 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,327,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,368,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.86. 2,145,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,804,066. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $103.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

