iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $201.09

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $201.09 and last traded at $200.93, with a volume of 42336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.31.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

