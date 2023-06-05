iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.39

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.39 and last traded at $54.85, with a volume of 15802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.