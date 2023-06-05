iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Cut by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.36. 550,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.59.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

