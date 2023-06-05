iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 327,923 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 174,467 shares.The stock last traded at $32.67 and had previously closed at $32.76.
iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $945.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
