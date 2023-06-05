iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 327,923 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 174,467 shares.The stock last traded at $32.67 and had previously closed at $32.76.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $945.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.