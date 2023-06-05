iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,755,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,746,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $70.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.