iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.35

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.35 and last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 351388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $582.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECH. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

