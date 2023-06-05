iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Acquired by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of BATS REM traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 445,667 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $599.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

