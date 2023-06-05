iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 1-Year High at $332.11

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $332.11 and last traded at $332.39, with a volume of 876796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $330.18.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 225.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 949,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,414,000 after purchasing an additional 657,920 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 336.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 633,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,978,000 after acquiring an additional 488,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,163.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,209,000 after acquiring an additional 284,721 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 141,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 380.9% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,380,000 after buying an additional 78,947 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

