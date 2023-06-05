iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Lifted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.12. 3,050,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,042,247. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average is $98.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

